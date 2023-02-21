GeniuX (IUX) Price Reaches $0.0287 on Top Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. GeniuX has a total market cap of $118.40 million and $144,631.06 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GeniuX has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One GeniuX token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002076 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.04 or 0.00423606 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,958.31 or 0.28060427 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000143 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for GeniuX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeniuX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.