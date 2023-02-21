Gas (GAS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $215.09 Million

Gas (GAS) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Gas has a total market capitalization of $215.09 million and $199.48 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $3.64 or 0.00014854 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001993 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.12 or 0.00421950 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000103 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.55 or 0.27950757 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000152 BTC.
Gas Profile
Gas’ genesis date was July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gas
