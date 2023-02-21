Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 8.5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.44. 1,492,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,402,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOTU. Citigroup began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 target price on the stock. CLSA upgraded Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $879.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of -0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $85.21 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOTU. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

