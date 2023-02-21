Gala (GALA) Price Tops $0.0462 on Exchanges

Gala (GALA) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 21st. Gala has a total market cap of $322.20 million and approximately $226.09 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

