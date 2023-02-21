G999 Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15,104.27 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. During the last week, G999 has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $15,104.27 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00084858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00056810 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028396 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001143 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001843 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

