Function X (FX) Market Capitalization Achieves $89.01 Million

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. During the last week, Function X has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $89.01 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Function X
