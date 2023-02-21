Freshii (TSE:FRII) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.30

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 2874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Freshii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.30 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of C$55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.48.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

