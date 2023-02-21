Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.34.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSNUY shares. UBS Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €54.95 ($58.46) to €46.10 ($49.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($37.23) to €34.00 ($36.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment caters to individuals with renal diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.