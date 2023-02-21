Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $172.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNV. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Shares of FNV opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.69. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

