FPR Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

FPR Partners LLC cut its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,161,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,315,000 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group comprises about 19.2% of FPR Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Arch Capital Group worth $417,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

ACGL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

