FPR Partners LLC Has $189.44 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

FPR Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up approximately 8.7% of FPR Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FPR Partners LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Liberty Broadband worth $189,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 3.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBRDK. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

LBRDK traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

