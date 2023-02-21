Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FOCS has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $50.12 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $53.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.