Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.10-$3.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.90 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.29.
Fluor Stock Performance
FLR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. 1,558,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,608. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -78.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $37.73.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR
– Get Rating
) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 665.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Fluor by 596.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fluor Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
Further Reading
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Fluor Price Performance
Fluor (NYSE:FLR
– Get Rating
Institutional Trading of Fluor
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fluor by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fluor by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,479,000 after buying an additional 392,788 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,812,000 after buying an additional 1,392,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Fluor Company Profile
(Get Rating)
Further Reading
