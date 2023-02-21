Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $3.10-$3.60 EPS.

Fluor Stock Down 0.2 %

Fluor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. 2,289,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,156. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fluor by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fluor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.