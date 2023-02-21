Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $3.10-$3.60 EPS.
Fluor Stock Down 0.2 %
Fluor stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.58. 2,289,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,156. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.29. Fluor has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $31.22.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.11). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fluor by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,225,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,572 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Fluor by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
