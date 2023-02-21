FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives $249.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $249.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $256.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1,711.6% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,661,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $213.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1 year low of $161.69 and a 1 year high of $265.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $883.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.44 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 44.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

