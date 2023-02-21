Flat Footed LLC Has $18.02 Million Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Flat Footed LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 358.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261,193 shares during the quarter. KAR Auction Services comprises about 3.3% of Flat Footed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Flat Footed LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $18,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after purchasing an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,684,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,333,000 after purchasing an additional 352,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,771,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

KAR Auction Services Trading Down 0.5 %

About KAR Auction Services

KAR opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

Further Reading

