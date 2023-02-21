Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.27.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Five9 by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Five9 by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Five9 by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after purchasing an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 113,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.