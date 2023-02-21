Five9 (FIVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FIVN opened at $80.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.47 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $123.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth $22,299,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

