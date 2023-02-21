Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,171 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for approximately 2.1% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8,689.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,881 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,575 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 518.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,934,000 after purchasing an additional 941,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

FISV stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.70. 428,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,124,524. The company has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $118.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.05.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.