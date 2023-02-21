First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Stock Holdings Cut by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,671 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 3.46% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $67.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

