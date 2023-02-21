First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.
First National has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First National to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.
First National Price Performance
NASDAQ FXNC opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.07. First National has a 12-month low of $13.45 and a 12-month high of $21.80.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First National in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.
First National Company Profile
First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.
