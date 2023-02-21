First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 1.7%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 406,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 304,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

First Mining Gold Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. operates as a mineral property holding company, which engages in acquiring mineral assets. It focuses on the Hope Brook, Goldlund, Springpole, Cameron, Pickle Crow, Duparquet, PITT and Duquesne Gold projects in Canada. The firm also holds interest on the Turquoise Canyon, the Sonora, Oaxaca, Durango, and Nayarit projects in Mexico.

