Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.
Finning International Stock Performance
FTT stock opened at C$36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$23.46 and a 1 year high of C$40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.03.
Insider Transactions at Finning International
In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,715.57. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
