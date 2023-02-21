Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.236 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Finning International Stock Performance

FTT stock opened at C$36.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$23.46 and a 1 year high of C$40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.03.

Insider Transactions at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,177 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.09, for a total value of C$40,122.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,715.57. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Finning International Company Profile

FTT has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Finning International from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.14.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

