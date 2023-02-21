FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 962 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.9% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $18,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after buying an additional 1,342,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $199.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

