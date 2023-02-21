FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,311 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,253,000 after purchasing an additional 533,794 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,969,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,263,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $153.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.77.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

