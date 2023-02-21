FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 196 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 158.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.00.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

