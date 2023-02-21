FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 1,420 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,354,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,453,000 after purchasing an additional 317,318 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

