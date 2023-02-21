FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,984 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.30 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $190.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.07.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

