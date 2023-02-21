Financial Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.3% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.64. 733,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,080. The company has a market cap of $329.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average is $141.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

