Financial Advisors LLC Has $33.68 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 11.7% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $33,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The company had a trading volume of 91,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,117. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

