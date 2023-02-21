Financial Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,665,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 124.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.75. 4,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,692. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $160.01 and a 12 month high of $204.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.34.

