Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 237,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 268,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,280,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.96. 4,072,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,220,270. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

