Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.42 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $347.10 million and $302.78 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00086407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00056491 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00028099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001134 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

