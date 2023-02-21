Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 7%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.09. Approximately 223,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 4,415,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FATE shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Transactions at Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $57,205.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,125.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Mendlein bought 88,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $499,232.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,708 shares of company stock worth $396,710. 17.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.