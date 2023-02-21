Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTCH. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.

FTCH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 5,198,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,505,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 64.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

