Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 165.31% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTCH. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.69.
FTCH stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 5,198,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,505,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.96. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
