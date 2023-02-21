Everdome (DOME) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.35 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 21st. Everdome has a total market cap of $54.71 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Everdome token can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.07 or 0.00419095 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,827.49 or 0.27761627 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

