Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Sold by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP’s holdings in Euronav were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 299.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,944,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,636 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $29,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth $11,717,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 8,901.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 958,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 947,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Stock Performance

EURN stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 707,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,128. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.28. Euronav NV has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%.

EURN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €24.20 ($25.74) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.24.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

Featured Stories

