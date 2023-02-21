Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.01) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Eurocell Price Performance

ECEL stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 145 ($1.75). 21,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 150.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 148.60. Eurocell has a 52-week low of GBX 130 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 246 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of £162.53 million, a P/E ratio of 725.00 and a beta of 0.80.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators and customers.

