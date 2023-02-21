Euler Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $65.20 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Euler has a market cap of $65.20 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can now be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00027052 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Euler Profile

Euler’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

