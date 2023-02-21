Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and $497,554.10 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00010198 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

