Ethereum Classic Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $23.56 or 0.00094578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 15.3% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.29 billion and approximately $409.54 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,912.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00385915 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013359 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.36 or 0.00647692 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00600947 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00184726 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.06 or 0.00200940 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,509,672 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
