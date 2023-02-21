Essentra (LON:ESNT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.55) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON ESNT traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 225.50 ($2.72). 1,326,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 581,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 222.18. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 168.60 ($2.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 336 ($4.05). The company has a market cap of £680.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,516.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a GBX 29.80 ($0.36) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a boost from Essentra’s previous dividend of $2.30. This represents a yield of 13.61%. Essentra’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

