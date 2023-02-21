Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Sold by Jacobs Asset Management LLC

Jacobs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the period. Esquire Financial makes up about 2.5% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Esquire Financial worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Esquire Financial by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Esquire Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Difesa Capital Management LP grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The firm has a market cap of $371.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.83.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

Esquire Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

(Get Rating)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.