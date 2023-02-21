Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,959,395 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $77.17. 16,551,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,890,055. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $125.67. The company has a market cap of $124.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

