Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 525,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,510,000. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.5% of Ergoteles LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.33. 1,916,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,535,726. The company has a market cap of $166.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.