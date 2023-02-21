Ergoteles LLC Purchases 193,017 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2,943.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 193,017 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 58,394 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,688 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $39.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,445,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. The stock has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

