Ergoteles LLC Invests $12.77 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 133,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,770,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAWW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.01. 98,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.39. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $102.27. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

