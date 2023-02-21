Ergoteles LLC Increases Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,038 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,101,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,378,000 after purchasing an additional 70,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after purchasing an additional 705,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.32.

MTB stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,517. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.30.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

