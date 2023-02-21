Ergoteles LLC Has $7.15 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 165.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 114,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7,394.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource Profile

NYSE:BLDR traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 688,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,376. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.91 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

