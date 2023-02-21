Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 52,769 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,113,000. S&P Global accounts for 0.6% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $7.37 on Tuesday, reaching $353.46. The company had a trading volume of 272,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $355.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.40.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,635,456. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

About S&P Global



S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

